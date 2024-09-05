Allup Silica Limited (ASX:APS) Insider Andrew Haythorpe Acquires 1,000,180 Shares

Allup Silica Limited (ASX:APS – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Haythorpe bought 1,000,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,007.02 ($26,535.39).
Allup Silica Price Performance
About Allup Silica
Allup Silica Limited engages in the exploration and development of silica mineral resources in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.
