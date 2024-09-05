ALS (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) vs. Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Head-To-Head Survey

ALS (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Free Report) and Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ALS and Booz Allen Hamilton’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALS N/A N/A N/A $0.29 29.44 Booz Allen Hamilton $10.95 billion 1.85 $605.71 million $4.60 34.09

Booz Allen Hamilton has higher revenue and earnings than ALS. ALS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Booz Allen Hamilton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

23.2% of ALS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ALS and Booz Allen Hamilton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALS N/A N/A N/A Booz Allen Hamilton 5.57% 65.80% 10.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ALS and Booz Allen Hamilton, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALS 0 0 0 0 N/A Booz Allen Hamilton 1 2 7 0 2.60

Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus target price of $156.56, indicating a potential downside of 0.16%. Given Booz Allen Hamilton’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Booz Allen Hamilton is more favorable than ALS.

Dividends

ALS pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Booz Allen Hamilton pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. ALS pays out 134.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Booz Allen Hamilton pays out 44.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Booz Allen Hamilton has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Summary

Booz Allen Hamilton beats ALS on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ALS

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Commodities and Life Sciences. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies. Its testing and consulting services cover the resource life cycle, including exploration, feasibility, optimization, production, design, development, trade, and rehabilitation. This segment also provides coal sampling, analysis and certification, formation evaluation, and related analytical testing services. The Life Sciences segment offers analytical testing and sampling, and remote monitoring services for the environmental, food, pharmaceutical, and consumer products markets; and microbiological, physical, and chemical testing services. This segment provides analytical testing data to assist consulting and engineering firms, industries, and governments. ALS Limited was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing. The company offers artificial intelligence, machine learning, and computer network related operations. In addition, it provides data science, engineering, visualization, and analysis related capabilities. Further, the company engages in user experience, user interface, graphic and web design, design thinking, sketching, and digital product design capabilities. Additionally, it architects and engineers help accelerate, scale, secure, and transform mission and business outcomes using the technologies and partner offering; offers software engineering in agile practices, DevSecOps, automation and Cloud, and Low/No Code Platform engineering; systems and digital engineering; and tech strategy and product management. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

