Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 154.4% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,090,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,294,382. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $54.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.83. The stock has a market cap of $93.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

