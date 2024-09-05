American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Director Michael David Braner Acquires 17,872 Shares

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) Director Michael David Braner bought 17,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.77 per share, for a total transaction of $299,713.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,922,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,242,169.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael David Braner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Michael David Braner bought 14,393 shares of American Public Education stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $225,826.17.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Michael David Braner purchased 26,539 shares of American Public Education stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $390,388.69.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Michael David Braner purchased 59,179 shares of American Public Education stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $831,464.95.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Michael David Braner purchased 64,304 shares of American Public Education stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $888,038.24.

American Public Education Price Performance

Shares of APEI stock opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The company has a market capitalization of $274.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. American Public Education had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.06 million. Analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of American Public Education from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of American Public Education from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Public Education

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 329.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 425,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after acquiring an additional 326,091 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,159,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,004,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,651,000 after acquiring an additional 127,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 351,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 106,689 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 106,535 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

Further Reading

