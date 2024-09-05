Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (COLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Americold Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 43.2% annually over the last three years. Americold Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 183.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Americold Realty Trust to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.7%.

COLD opened at $29.10 on Thursday. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $21.87 and a one year high of $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $660.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.74 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COLD. Wolfe Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.91.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

