Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Stock Price Down 36.6%

Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 36.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.19 and last traded at C$1.23. 521,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 566% from the average session volume of 78,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMX. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Amex Exploration from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Ventum Financial cut their price target on shares of Amex Exploration from C$3.25 to C$3.05 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Amex Exploration alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMX

Amex Exploration Trading Down 42.8 %

Amex Exploration Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of C$127.63 million, a PE ratio of 125.00 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.68.

(Get Free Report)

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amex Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amex Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.