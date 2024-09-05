Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 684,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 130,916 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.13% of Amgen worth $212,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $28,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $7.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $322.85. 344,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,533,488. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $325.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.70. The firm has a market cap of $173.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $248.38 and a twelve month high of $346.85.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amgen

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.