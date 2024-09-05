Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMPH. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.00.

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $46.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.98. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $36.56 and a one year high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $182.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.29 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $147,184.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,635.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $147,184.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,635.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,409 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,979 shares of company stock worth $1,656,097 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 34,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

