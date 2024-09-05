Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Shares Gap Up to $11.13

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.13, but opened at $11.50. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 278,268 shares.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $848.25 million, a PE ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILJ. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 619,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 244,000 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,063,000 after purchasing an additional 266,916 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 130,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

