Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 40.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $221.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.59. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $244.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.12 billion, a PE ratio of 51.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. UBS Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at $16,198,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $233,138.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,365.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,107 shares of company stock worth $9,014,710 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.