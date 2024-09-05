Analysts Set Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Price Target at $103.80

Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CWST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $105.24 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $108.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.56 and its 200-day moving average is $98.40.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $377.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth $91,317,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 277.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 723,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,523,000 after buying an additional 531,573 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,311,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,116,000 after buying an additional 412,812 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,106,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 7.7% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,284,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,785,000 after buying an additional 235,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

