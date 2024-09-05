Analysts Set GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Target Price at $95.00

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GEHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHC opened at $87.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.78 and a 200 day moving average of $83.50. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.51%.

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,377.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

