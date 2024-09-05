Analysts Set Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target at $144.67

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MASI. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Masimo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MASI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo

Masimo Stock Up 0.9 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Masimo in the first quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 851.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Masimo by 133.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MASI opened at $115.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.45 and a beta of 0.97. Masimo has a 12 month low of $75.22 and a 12 month high of $153.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $496.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

About Masimo

(Get Free Report

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.