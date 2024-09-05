Analysts Set Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target at $144.67

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.67.
Several brokerages have weighed in on MASI. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on MASI
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo
Masimo Stock Up 0.9 %
MASI opened at $115.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.45 and a beta of 0.97. Masimo has a 12 month low of $75.22 and a 12 month high of $153.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $496.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.
About Masimo
Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Masimo
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.