Apollo Currency Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $2.94 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $2.94 million and $1.20 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00037864 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006695 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00013100 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007041 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.