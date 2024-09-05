Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Receives $128.19 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.19.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,801.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APO. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $109.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $126.45. The company has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

