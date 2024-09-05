Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) VP Kurt W. Loring Sells 4,858 Shares

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) VP Kurt W. Loring sold 4,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $986,659.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AIT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $198.56. The stock had a trading volume of 211,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,292. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.59 and a twelve month high of $223.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.97.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.12. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,072,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $875,912,000 after buying an additional 14,858 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 947,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,575,000 after buying an additional 21,276 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 630,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 978.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 559,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,646,000 after buying an additional 507,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AIT. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

