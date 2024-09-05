Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,658 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 5.2% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $39.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.82. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $40.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

