Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Has $478,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,614,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,487,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $36.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -472.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average of $28.04.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

