Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.59 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $81.30 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $83.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.30.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

