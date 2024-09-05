Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,552,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,788,000 after purchasing an additional 88,472 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,026 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,130,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,582,000 after acquiring an additional 352,841 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,771,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,179,000 after acquiring an additional 222,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,681,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,212,000 after acquiring an additional 84,327 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $112.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.15 and its 200 day moving average is $108.90. The stock has a market cap of $81.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

