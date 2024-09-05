Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,161 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 30.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 119,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 70,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after buying an additional 12,682 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of BOND stock opened at $94.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $85.10 and a 1 year high of $94.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.41.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

