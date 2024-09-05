ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target Cut to $131.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at TD Cowen from $136.00 to $131.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ARCB. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $150.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut ArcBest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ArcBest from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcBest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.27.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $102.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $86.93 and a twelve month high of $153.60. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.71.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.05). ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ArcBest will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Salvatore A. Abbate acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.93 per share, for a total transaction of $103,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,650 shares in the company, valued at $379,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 34.7% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 583,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,509,000 after purchasing an additional 150,467 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in ArcBest by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 191,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,558,000 after buying an additional 117,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,298,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,812,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in ArcBest by 1,455.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 59,322 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

