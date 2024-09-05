Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Shares Up 5.2%

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.85 and last traded at $68.85. Approximately 97,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 450,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a report on Monday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Arcellx from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Arcellx Trading Up 6.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.55 and a beta of 0.23.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 million. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 37.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 91.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 12,877 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $691,494.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,335.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kavita Patel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $542,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 12,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $691,494.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,335.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,584 shares of company stock worth $7,936,834. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 425.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 126,002 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,662,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcellx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,330,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP grew its position in Arcellx by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 335,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,603,000 after acquiring an additional 94,860 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

Further Reading

