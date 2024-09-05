Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Receives $138.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Ares Management from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 3,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $457,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 3,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $457,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 26,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,791,760.14. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,699,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 715,232 shares of company stock worth $100,431,484. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,658,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321,434 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth about $264,729,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Ares Management by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,058,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $674,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,933 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth about $205,499,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,884,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $140.86 on Thursday. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $96.00 and a 12-month high of $155.53. The stock has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 63.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.81 and a 200-day moving average of $138.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $788.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.09 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 166.82%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

