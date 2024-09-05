Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $300.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AJG. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $260.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $276.82.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $297.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.64. The company has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $218.63 and a fifty-two week high of $298.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 6,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.06, for a total value of $1,799,520.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,536,855.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 6,335 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,520.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,536,855.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 15,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total transaction of $4,244,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 329,099 shares in the company, valued at $93,121,853.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,342,910. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.7% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

