Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.07) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company issued revenue guidance of $180-181 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $182.29 million. Asana also updated its FY25 guidance to $(0.20)-$(0.19) EPS.

Asana Price Performance

ASAN stock opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.16. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 77.48%. The firm had revenue of $179.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASAN shares. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Asana from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Asana from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Asana

Insider Activity at Asana

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 28,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $330,112.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,050,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,050,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,754,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 28,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $330,112.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,050,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,976. 63.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.