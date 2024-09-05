Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.07) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company issued revenue guidance of $180-181 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $182.29 million. Asana also updated its FY25 guidance to $(0.20)-$(0.19) EPS.
Asana Price Performance
ASAN stock opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.16. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 77.48%. The firm had revenue of $179.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity at Asana
In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 28,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $330,112.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,050,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,050,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,754,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 28,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $330,112.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,050,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,976. 63.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Asana Company Profile
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.
