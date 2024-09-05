Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.070–0.070 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.0 million-$181.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $182.3 million. Asana also updated its FY25 guidance to $(0.20)-$(0.19) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.80.

ASAN stock opened at $12.60 on Thursday. Asana has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.71.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $179.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.68 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 77.48% and a negative net margin of 38.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,063,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,958,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,063,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,958,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $64,737.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 384,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,974,742.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,443 shares of company stock worth $1,026,976. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

