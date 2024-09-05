ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,596,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASML. UBS Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,147.80.

ASML Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $811.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $320.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $935.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $952.83. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $1.8732 dividend. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.55%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

