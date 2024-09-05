ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Price Down 1.1%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $792.10 and last traded at $802.18. 525,805 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,226,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $811.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASML. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $314.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $935.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $952.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.55%.

Institutional Trading of ASML

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in ASML by 4,379.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 889,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $910,102,000 after buying an additional 870,010 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,668,386,000 after buying an additional 572,996 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $542,710,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in ASML by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,921,000 after acquiring an additional 294,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ASML by 11,084.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 246,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,784,000 after purchasing an additional 243,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

