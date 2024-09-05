ATI (NYSE:ATI) Earns Positive Rating from Analysts at Susquehanna

Equities research analysts at Susquehanna began coverage on shares of ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ATI. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ATI from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Northcoast Research cut ATI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of ATI in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ATI from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $59.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.46. ATI has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $68.92.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ATI will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,003,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in ATI by 202.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 18,381 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ATI by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,419,000 after purchasing an additional 315,506 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in ATI in the first quarter worth $763,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in ATI in the second quarter worth $757,000.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

