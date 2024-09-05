Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) is Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,677,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548,620 shares during the quarter. Atlas Energy Solutions comprises about 9.5% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC owned 2.68% of Atlas Energy Solutions worth $53,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AESI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 313.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the second quarter worth about $74,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $20.07. 61,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,027. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.56. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.29.

Atlas Energy Solutions ( NYSE:AESI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $287.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.55 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 51.11%.

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard bought 60,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,486.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,383,018 shares in the company, valued at $140,646,492.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total value of $169,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 969,030 shares in the company, valued at $19,148,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard acquired 60,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,486.65. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,383,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,646,492.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 134,526 shares of company stock worth $2,611,884 and have sold 25,716 shares worth $513,205. 24.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

