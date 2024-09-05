Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 534,244 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 796,373 shares.The stock last traded at $19.43 and had previously closed at $19.04.

Atour Lifestyle Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.56.

Atour Lifestyle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Atour Lifestyle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Institutional Trading of Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 366.5% in the second quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 466,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 366,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Atour Lifestyle by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 267,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 153,600 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 41.6% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 613,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after buying an additional 180,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the second quarter valued at about $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

