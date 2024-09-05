Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 534,244 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 796,373 shares.The stock last traded at $19.43 and had previously closed at $19.04.
Atour Lifestyle Trading Up 1.5 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.56.
Atour Lifestyle Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Atour Lifestyle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.
Institutional Trading of Atour Lifestyle
Atour Lifestyle Company Profile
Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Atour Lifestyle
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.