AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,994,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,999,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,539 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,549,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,123 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,118,288,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AT&T by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,377,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,792 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,777,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,076,000 after purchasing an additional 333,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Daiwa America upgraded AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.06.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.66. 7,365,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,528,441. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.96. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $20.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

