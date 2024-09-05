Augur (REP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $78,209.63

Augur (REP) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Augur has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $78,209.63 worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Augur has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Augur token can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000646 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Augur

Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net.

Augur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Augur (REP) is a decentralized prediction market platform built on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing users to create and participate in markets predicting outcomes in various fields. It was created by Jack Peterson and Joey Krug, with contributions from Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin. The native token, $REP (Reputation), is used for reporting and disputing outcomes in these markets, with holders staking their tokens on reported outcomes. Accurate reporting is rewarded, while false reporting risks losing staked REP. Additionally, $REP holders can engage in the governance of Augur, influencing its development and protocol changes. Augur leverages blockchain to create a trustless, transparent prediction market, decentralizing and democratizing this space.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

