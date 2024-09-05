Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ALV. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Autoliv from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Autoliv from $145.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Autoliv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Autoliv from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.46.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $100.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.86. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $89.37 and a 52-week high of $129.38.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 57,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

