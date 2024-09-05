Avalanche Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.87 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $21.89 or 0.00038545 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $8.87 billion and approximately $173.59 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00012966 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007047 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004006 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000513 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 445,205,824 coins and its circulating supply is 405,202,724 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

