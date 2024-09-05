Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Avangrid Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $37.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.50.
Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Avangrid
Avangrid Company Profile
Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.
