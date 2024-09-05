Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Sold by Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC

Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070,806 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up 4.4% of Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $44,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 833.3% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000.

AVUS traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.88. 115,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.57 and a 52-week high of $94.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.12.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

