Aveo Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,524 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 36.7% in the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 14,188 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.9% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,495 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.54.

Visa Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE V opened at $280.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.78 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

