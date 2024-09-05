Aveo Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 60,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 105,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 346,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 9,227 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FALN opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.54. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.1348 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

