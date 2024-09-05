Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $442,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.88.
Mastercard Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $483.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $454.87 and a 200-day moving average of $459.41. The stock has a market cap of $446.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.
Mastercard Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.
Insider Activity at Mastercard
In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,282,931 shares of company stock valued at $583,107,432 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mastercard
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.