Aveo Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,113 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,173 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,393,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,997 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX opened at $478.57 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $340.83 and a 52-week high of $510.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $123.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $483.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.92.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total value of $1,089,840.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,379 shares in the company, valued at $15,477,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total value of $1,089,840.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,477,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $2,689,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,320,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,615 shares of company stock worth $21,417,310 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRTX. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.91.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

