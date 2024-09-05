Aveo Capital Partners LLC Purchases 158 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Aire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 21,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $128.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.90 and its 200-day moving average is $122.61. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.40 and a 52-week high of $130.50. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

