Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 361 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,447 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BUD. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,303 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 203,576 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $13,154,000 after buying an additional 48,726 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 400.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,060 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

NYSE:BUD opened at $62.57 on Thursday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $112.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $70.00 to $68.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BUD

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.