Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 688 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

ORCL stock opened at $140.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.66 and a 200-day moving average of $128.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $146.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $3,220,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,712 shares in the company, valued at $30,157,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $3,220,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,712 shares in the company, valued at $30,157,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624 over the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

