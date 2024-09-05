Aveo Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,544 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,052,891.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.89.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $238.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.20 and its 200 day moving average is $255.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.52. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $167.21 and a 1-year high of $296.08. The company has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.40%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

