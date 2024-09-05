Aveo Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,302 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,677.8% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 320 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Edward Jones cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $114.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $199.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.51 and a 200 day moving average of $108.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 68.54%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

