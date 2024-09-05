Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a market cap of $139.45 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001468 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002112 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 203,650,874,051,600,740 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 203,650,895,946,784,352 with 149,634,352,479,699,232 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 167 active market(s) with $5,703,123.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

