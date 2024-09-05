Banana Gun Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $128.40 Million (BANANA)

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last week, Banana Gun has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Banana Gun has a market capitalization of $128.40 million and $24.12 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banana Gun token can now be purchased for approximately $37.40 or 0.00065865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000088 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Banana Gun

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,703,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,433,381 tokens. Banana Gun’s official website is bananagun.io. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot.

Banana Gun Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,703,931.08466454 with 3,433,381.24791425 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 36.25432764 USD and is up 2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $37,523,373.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banana Gun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banana Gun using one of the exchanges listed above.

