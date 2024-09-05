Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.
Banco BBVA Argentina Trading Up 10.0 %
Shares of BBAR stock opened at $11.47 on Monday. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $11.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
Banco BBVA Argentina Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.5134 per share. This is a boost from Banco BBVA Argentina’s previous — dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio is 90.51%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina
About Banco BBVA Argentina
Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Banco BBVA Argentina
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.