Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Banco BBVA Argentina Trading Up 10.0 %

Shares of BBAR stock opened at $11.47 on Monday. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $11.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Banco BBVA Argentina Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.5134 per share. This is a boost from Banco BBVA Argentina’s previous — dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio is 90.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

About Banco BBVA Argentina

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBAR. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 74.6% during the second quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 2,361,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,103 shares in the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,293,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

